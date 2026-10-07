‘Bendy’ wych elm in Northern Ireland wins Tree of the Year contest

The “Bendy Tree” in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, has won this year’s UK Tree of the Year contest, organisers have announced.

The wych elm in County Down is the first ever tree in Northern Ireland to be crowned the winner of the Woodland Trust’s annual competition.

Tens of thousands of people voted for their favourite tree in a public poll that ran from July to September, choosing from a shortlist of 10 trees.

Each one had survived some kind of adversity in line with this year’s theme: “Against all odds”.

The Crowhurst Yew in East Sussex, which had survived a direct hit from a Civil War cannonball (Woodland Trust/PA) PA Media - Lee Cooper/Woodland Trust

A much-loved feature of Newcastle’s seaside promenade, the Bendy Tree has weathered extreme coastal gusts – apparent from its horizontal trunk – for more than 150 years.

The tree was planted as part of a row of wych elms along the town’s original promenade around the mid-19th century but is now the last one standing after many were felled during redevelopments in the 1980s.

It has also survived Dutch elm disease – a fungus that destroyed most of the UK’s 30 million elms during its second outbreak across the country after it was accidentally imported from North America in the 1960s.

The tree, whose canopy casts shade for locals who can sit on the town centre bench underneath its branches, received 30% of public votes, the Woodland Trust said.

It triumphed over contenders that included the Crowhurst Yew in East Sussex, which had survived a direct hit from a Civil War cannonball.

A different plucky yew – Culmstock Yew in Devon – was shortlisted because of its location after growing at the top of the church tower overlooking Culmstock Village for some 200 years.

The Bollihope Burn Birch is perched precariously off a cliff in Co Durham (Woodland Trust/PA) PA Media - James Reader/Woodland Trust

Others included the 150-year-old Balloch Castle ash, standing on the lawn of the semi-derelict castle by Loch Lomond, which has experienced a lightning strike, multiple storms, ash dieback, footfall from millions of visitors, and an Oasis concert.

The Bollihope Burn Birch in County Durham is perched precariously off a cliff in an area once dominated by industry, quarries, lime kilns, mines and a goods railway.

And the “Preston Twin” in Brighton – likely the world’s oldest English elm – has lived four centuries despite the threat of Dutch elm disease, which killed another specimen of the same age that stood nearby.

As the winner, the Bendy Tree will represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year finals next year.

May Chemais, ancient tree inventory lead for the Woodland Trust, said: “When you look at this astonishing and bizarre tree, there’s no doubt about what it has endured.

“We’ve all been through changes and hardships that have shaped who we are: I think that’s why the Bendy Tree has struck a chord with people.

“Older trees like this one are providing our communities with so much – from shade, wellbeing and health benefits, to stories, culture and pride of place.”

She encouraged members of the public who are inspired to protect ancient and veteran trees in their area to add them to the Woodland Trust’s ancient tree inventory or to donate to the organisation.

Laura Chow, head of charities at Postcode Lottery, which supported the competition, said: “Tree of the Year shines a light on the remarkable trees that stand at the heart of our communities, each with a story that deserves to be told.

“Our players are supporting a competition that celebrates the special connection people have with the nature and heritage on their doorstep.”