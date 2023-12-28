The Blackpool Tower fire was just some orange netting and the jokes wrote themselves

What were believed to be flames at the top of Blackpool Tower was actually orange netting, Blackpool police have said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, divisional commander Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment.

“The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.

“Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and is being transported to custody.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in a post on X: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Promenade, Blackpool today by concerned members of the public, due to a combination of factors that led them to believe it was a fire.

“The area where the fire was suspected is generally inaccessible, therefore access to this area is difficult.

“A specialist team from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service gained access and confirmed that there was no fire.

“This incident was supported by the National Police Air Service, who used thermal imaging which provided further assurance.”

Given the absurdity of the story memes and jokes about the incident soon spread across social media.













































Additional reporting by PA.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.