Daniel Radcliffe has one request for fans watching the Harry Potter reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has shared the one thing he's asking Harry Potter fans to do when watching the new TV reboot.

The actor who played the Boy Who Lived in the seven massively popular films based on the book series by JK Rowling, has urged people not to draw comparisons between the two adaptations.

“When these kids got cast, there is a whole thing around the internet being like, ‘We have to look after these kids!'” Radcliffe said in a recent interview with ScreenRant.

“If you really mean that, then one of the things you can do is don’t ask about us – me, Emma [Watson] and Rupert [Grint] – all the time. I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children’s lives. Just let them get on [with it], it’s going to be a new, different thing. I’m sure Dominic is going to be better than me.”

In the TV series adaptation coming to HBO Max, Dominic McLaughlin is set to play protagonist Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley.

The trio were announced an opening casting call for actors between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025, with over 30,000 hopefuls auditioning for the coveted roles.

(L-R) Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout AP

It's not the first time Radcliffe has spoken about the new cast in the reboot series.

Last year, he previously revealed on Good Morning America that he wrote a letter to McLaughlin following the news that the youngster would be stepping into the famous role he played.

“I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter and he sent me a very sweet note back,” Radcliffe said. “I don’t want to be a specter in the life of these children but I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.’ And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, ‘Oh, it’s crazy I was doing that at that age.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time.”

After this, McLaughlin appeared on the BBC’s “Saturday Mash-Up! Live" where he described how “insane” it was to receive Radcliffe’s support

"My Dad tapped me on the train and just gave me this letter. I read it and then I got to the bottom, and it said, ‘Dan R.’ I was going mad, but I had to [keep cool]. I was on the train," he recalled.

The Harry Potter TV series is set to be released in late 2026 or early 2027 on HBO Max.

