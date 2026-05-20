Blackpool Tower lit up with the names of new Strictly Come Dancing presenters

Blackpool Tower has been illuminated with the names of Strictly Come Dancing’s new presenters – Johannes Radebe, Josh Widdecombe and Emma Willis.

The venue, which sees its Tower Ballroom used by the BBC dancing programme for its yearly Blackpool Special, was lit up at 9pm on Tuesday with the presenters’ names rotating around its base until the late evening.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Blackpool is the home of ballroom of course so it felt the right thing to do to welcome the trio.”

Strictly’s new presenters, Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdecombe (Ray Burmiston/BBC) PA Media - Ray Burmiston/BBC

The new series will see Strictly presented by a trio for the first time, as they take over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who announced their departure from the programme in October 2025.

Willis, who has hosted shows including Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, as well as Love Is Blind UK, said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly – I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years – so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.

“It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long.

“I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them.”

Radebe, who joined the show as a professional dancer in 2018, said: “To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined.

“This show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and I feel deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward. To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special.

“I’m ready – sequins, nerves, and all…please bear with me. Love Jojo.”

Stand-up comedian Widdicombe has previously competed on the show in a festive special and said: “Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television.

“I adore Emma and Jojo and can’t wait to spend my weekends with them. I’ll dust off the penguin costume.”

Presenters Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark have both recently revealed they were turned down for one of the roles.