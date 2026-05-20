Bad Bunny x Zara: Everything in the 'Benito Antonio' collection and how to buy

After multiple high-profile appearances wearing the high-street giant, a Bad Bunny x Zara collaboration has finally been confirmed.

The Puerto Rican singer was first spotted wearing the Spanish-born brand during his historic Super Bowl performance, in the form of a cream, collared shirt and tie, chinos, and a sport-inspired jersey emblazoned with "Ocasio" – his surname – and the number 64.

Breaking free from tradition, he went on to wear the brand again at this year's Met Gala (where he was disguised as an elderly version of himself), with an all-black tuxedo and oversized pussybow.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, Zara dropped a cryptic poster in Spanish, with the title 'Benito Antonio' - also known as Bad Bunny's real name.

"Eagerly waiting", one fan wrote, while another echoed: "Zara said 'what if a drop could break the internet' and then called Benito Antonio".

The 32-year-old is yet to post about the collaboration himself, and details are only just starting to emerge. However, it's likely the looks he's already worn will form part of the collection.

It comes just days before he embarks on his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour, where we'll likely see more pieces from his Zara collab on stage.

Here's what we know about Benito Antonio x Zara...

When is Bad Bunny's Zara collaboration released?

Bad Bunny's collaboration with Zara is expected to drop on 21 May 2026. The brand hasn't given away any details as to which countries it'll be available in, and instead advised fans to head to the website on launch day.

What is in Bad Bunny's Zara collection?

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From the sneak peeks we've seen, it's set to be a mixture of signature Benito style (including takes on his Super Bowl and Met Gala looks), as well as merchandise ahead of his tour.

While it's in collaboration with Zara Man, most of the items appear to be gender neutral.

Some of the pieces we've spotted include the cream tuxedo from the Super Bowl (the blazer is thought to be $229), plenty of streetwear in the form of oversized striped tees and denim, and 'NUEVAYoL' t-shirts and hoodies.

There's also a number of logo-embroidered distressed cap colourways (at $45.90 each) and 'DtMF' plaid shirts ($69.90).

The colours throughout the collection feel very Bad Bunny - bold clashes of red and pink, and yellow on brown.

While details are still limited, we've counted at least 20 items available.

Where can I buy Bad Bunny's Zara collaboration?

Currently, the collection is only available to buy physically in Zara's store in Palaza Las Amêricas, Puerto Rico. From 21 May, it'll be available online, and more details on further physical locations will become available then.

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