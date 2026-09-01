Blacksmithing returns to Scots village for first time in 150 years

Blacksmithing has returned to Gretna Green for the first time in more than 150 years, with the opening of a new forge.

The trade has been restored in the Dumfries and Galloway town, and the new forge will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the craft for themselves, with demonstrations and practical experiences.

Michelle Henry, head of the new Famous Blacksmiths Experience, Attractions and Events, said: “The return of the working blacksmith is about much more than opening a new attraction.

Blacksmithing experiences and demonstrations will be available (Mathias Newberry/PA)

“It allows us to tell the story that sits at the heart of Gretna Green, helping visitors better understand the role blacksmiths played in making the village famous.

“Most importantly, it brings a part of our history to life in a way that visitors can see, hear and experience for themselves.”

Visitors can watch qualified blacksmiths at work and press their own souvenir coins to take home.

More advanced courses include the smithy experience, which gives people the chance to make their own pokers, and couples can enjoy a shared course in creating a personalised, intertwined heart keepsake.

Resident blacksmith Joe Shevelan said: “To be part of bringing blacksmithing back to Gretna Green after more than 150 years is incredibly special.

“When visitors step inside, they’ll see the glow of the fire, hear the ring of the hammer on steel and experience the atmosphere of a working forge for themselves.

“Working with traditional tools and techniques, they’ll leave with a real understanding of a craft that has been part of Gretna Green’s story for centuries.”

Gretna Green became popular as a wedding destination after the 1754 Marriage Act south of the border outlawed marriage for people under 21 without parental consent.

Eloping couples could travel over the border to Scotland where those over 16 could be married by declaring their intentions in the presence of two witnesses.

Many weddings took place at the blacksmith’s shop in Gretna Green, where the blacksmith would strike the anvil as part of the wedding ceremony.