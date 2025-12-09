Bonnie Blue faces up to 15 years in jail after being detained in Bali

Controversial OnlyFans figure Bonnie Blue has been detained in Bali, where authorities accuse her of being involved in creating explicit content.

Blue (legally known as Tia Bilinger) was arrested on Thursday during a police raid at a house on the island.

Officers said a total of 17 men, aged between 19 and 40 and mostly from the UK and Australia, were also rounded up. Fourteen of the Australians were later released without charge, while a British man and two other Australians were held for additional questioning.

The 26-year-old creator was also released but had her passport confiscated. She was then handed over to immigration officials, who reportedly questioned her for 48 hours.

Police reported seizing a range of items during the operation, including condoms, flash drives, pink necklaces, Viagra pills and outfits labelled 'School Bonnie Blue'.

Authorities said the raid followed complaints about a rental bus allegedly being used to travel around Bali to record explicit material during Schoolies Week – the Australian celebration comparable to Fresher’s Week in the UK.

Officials claim the group had been producing “content containing pornographic or immoral elements.”

If the case proceeds to court and she is found guilty, Blue could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of roughly £270,000.

Badung police chief M Arif Batubara told reporters: “It is suspected that the place was used by the alleged perpetrator to produce pornographic videos.”

Raja Ulul said investigators were still deciding on the next steps, with both immigration authorities and Bali police reviewing the case.

Before travelling, Blue teased her plans on social media, writing: “Hey boys, those that’re going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you – and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”

Indy100 has contacted Ngurah Rai Immigration for comment

