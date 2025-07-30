Channel 4 has aired a new documentary centred on the polarising adult content creator Bonnie Blue - and it's the first time we've heard her estranged husband, Ollie Davidson, speak out on her stunts.

The new documentary, known as 1,000 Men & Me: The Bonnie Blue Story aired on 29 July.

Known off-camera as Tia Billinger, Bonnie has stirred considerable online debate with a string of provocative public statements. While criticism hasn’t been squarely aimed at her line of work, her outspoken comments — particularly her expressed fascination with taking people's virginities and infidelities — have sparked widespread ethical concerns across social media.

More recently, she made an appearance on Andrew Tate’s podcast, further fanning the flames of controversy. Shortly after, Bonnie was banned from OnlyFans off the back of her plans to launch a self-branded "petting zoo," with the goal of doubling her record to 2,000 men.

In a statement to Indy100 at the time, OnlyFans shared: "Extreme 'challenge' content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service."

"Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation."

Bonnie Blue/Instagram

How can I watch the Bonnie Blue documentary?

Titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, the new documentary aired on Tuesday (29 July) at 10pm, with a synopsis that reads: "When adult content creator Bonnie Blue announced that she’d slept with 1057 men in 12 hours, was she dangerously pandering to male fantasies or being an empowered sex-positive entrepreneur?"

In a statement, director Victoria Silver said: "Bonnie Blue refuses to conform to public opinion and lives life by her own rules. At a time when factual TV is awash with retrospective stories, I wanted to capture the energy of a live and evolving story, with a woman at the heart of it who’s living her life in such a bold way."

Meanwhile, commissioning editor Tim Hancock added: "With incredible access to an unfolding story at the edges of modern morality, this documentary will take a clear-eyed look at a very contemporary phenomenon and will likely leave the audience questioning their own presumptions about one of this year’s most polarising figures."

It's now available to watch on Channel 4's streaming service.

Will there be explicit content in the Channel 4 Bonnie Blue documentary?

Speaking about the decision to release the documentary, Channel 4 confirmed to Indy100 that the inclusion of sex scenes was deemed necessary.

"Careful consideration has been given to the content and the way in which it is included," they shared. "The explicit content in the documentary is editorially justified and provides essential context; making pornographic content is Bonnie’s job, and this film is about her work and the response to it.

"Crucially, the content is presented in a non-gratuitous manner and viewers will be alerted of the sexual content in a programme warning at the start to ensure they understand from the outset the nature of the programme."

What did Bonnie Blue's husband say in the documentary?

Oliver Davidson (also known as Ollie), appears in 1000 Men & Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, and it's the first time he's sat down for an interview about their relationship.

The couple met aged 14 at school, and tied the knot in Westminster in 2022, before moving to the Gold Coast, Australia. By 2023, they had separated, and Blue has since confirmed in other interviews that she's getting a divorce.

Channel 4

In the Channel 4 documentary, it's confirmed that at the start of her OnlyFans career, Ollie was supportive, got paid as an employee, and even helped with her events.

“She really connects with the fans,” he said on camera. “Most people, if they do porn, they seem out of reach. You’re never going to meet them. You’re never going to be able to film with them.

“Whereas Bonnie, she puts her location online. Then her fans can actually film with her. Mainstream porn has been around a lot longer… but nothing’s really changed until this point. It’s a defining moment in porn [with Bonnie]. She’s completely changed the game.”

However, Blue admitted that in the aftermath of her booming career they "grew apart", and "weren't compatible."

