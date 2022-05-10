Things just keep going from bad to worse for the prime minister. As Partygate and a Commons committee investigation into whether he misled parliament hangs over his leadership, it’s been revealed that a car smashed into a £1.3 million property he owns in Camberwell, south London.

It was around 1am on Monday when the black Vauxhall Astra crashed into the front garden, causing a sound described as “thunder” by neighbours.

The vehicle, which had caused damage to hedges, a tree and a small pillar at the front of the house, was eventually towed away at 5pm the same day.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a car that had struck the exterior of a property causing minor damage.

“The driver of the car sustained a minor injury and was assessed by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.

“No offences were identified.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to The Times, the house was bought using a buy-to-let mortgage and undergoing renovation prior to the incident - suggesting the workload may have now increased following the collision.

Ouch.

And such is the world of Twitter that users didn’t hold back when it came to ridiculing the incident:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

