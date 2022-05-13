Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that work-from-home should end because people get distracted and "hack off a piece of cheese" from their fridge.

In an interview with the Daily Mail's sister website, The Mail+, Johnson issued a call for action to businesses to help boost post-pandemic productivity and revitalise the UK's city and town centres.

"My experience of working from home is you spend an awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop and then forgetting what it was you're doing. So, I believe in the workplace environment," he told the outlet.

Johnson also said that this would help get "city centres" moving within the "weekdays," which will be great for "mass transit.

"And a lot of businesses that have been having a tough time will benefit from that."

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

These sentiments from Johnson revealed the plans to cut 91,000 civil servant jobs and use the £3.5bn to help pay for tax cuts to aid the cost of living crisis.

Johnson also said that although flexible working had a role to play, it would fracture productivity and creativity if it was allowed to become the norm.

He claimed that he was 'not antediluvian about technology" and understands that "Zoom and Teams can increase productivity" and isn't necessarily an excuse for people to stay at home."

However, he still wants people to "get back into the habit" of being in the office.

"There will be lots of people who disagree with me, but I believe people are more productive, more energetic, more full of ideas when they are surrounded by other people."

In other Johnson news, after being quizzed by Sky News, he avoided questions (again) pertaining to "Partygate".

Despite the confidence that no rules were broken and before the 100 fines were issued, Johnson said:

"As soon as I have any more to say about that, you'll be the very first to know."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.