Boris Johnson dodges Partygate questions...again

Boris Johnson has been dodging questions surrounding 'Partygate' (again) as 50 more fines have been issued - but this time, he and wife Carrie weren't on the receiving end.

Being quizzed by Sky News over earlier remarks that he was confident no rules were broken, before the 100 fines were issued, the Prime Minister responded: "As soon as I have any more to say about that you'll be the very first to know."

After awkwardly trying to shift the conversation along, the interviewer quickly diverted back and put pressure on the topic.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

