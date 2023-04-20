Boston marathon runner appears to take break from race to poop in a garden

God bless doorbell footage for capturing the moments people probably want to go unnoticed.

One such moment occurred on April 17, 2023, when over 30,000 runners participated in the annual Boston Marathon.

It was a big occasion as ever with people doing their best to beat personal best and cross that finish line.

And one doorbell camera captured the moment when one person appeared to do a poo in someone's garden, perhaps to avoid queuing for an actual toilet and slowing themselves down.

The clip has obviously gone viral on social media and shows someone squatting in a loo before they are approached by someone else who stays a while before wandering off.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The unknown squatter then appears to pull up their trousers before going back to the race.

Aside from that incident, defending champion Evans Chebet won the race, pounding the course in just over 2 hours and 5 minutes.

As for the pooper, you know what they say...when you've got to go, you've got to go.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.