Men are having more secret Botox treatments than ever before, new research finds

It appears as though more men are having Botox than ever before – we just didn't know about it as it's seemingly a best-kept secret.

The survey by Dr Imran Sayed at Chelsea & Fulham Dentist lifted the lid on how open people are when it comes to cosmetic procedures including the popular muscle relaxing treatment and facial fillers.

One in four women (23 per cent) are transparent about tweakments, whereas only eight per cent of men are said to share the news.

Over half of the male participants in the study (52 per cent) said they'd be open to a procedure at some point in their lives, with three out of four people under the age of 34 saying they would consider Botox if they felt like they needed it.

The survey also showed millions admitted they would prefer to use a medical expert such as a doctor if they were to have the procedure.

Dr Sayed suggests it shows a real shift in men becoming more receptive to the treatment as a solution to help reverse the signs of ageing.

Dr Sayed commented: "The survey highlights some interesting results about how men view having Botox. Although men are much more secretive about having the procedure more and more are considering the anti-ageing injections at some point in their lives.



"It is surprising to see how few are aware that many dentists offer services like Botox injections. As medical professionals who use syringes on a daily basis, we are perfectly placed to provide this service safely and effectively."

The practice in the heart of South West London offers a comprehensive range of non-dental cosmetic procedures such as Botox along with traditional dental services including teeth whitening, teeth straightening and cosmetic dentistry.

