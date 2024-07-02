Meet Brady Feigl: he’s a 6ft4in minor league baseball player with red hair, a red beard and black half-rimmed glasses.

Now meet Brady Feigl: he’s a 6ft4in minor league baseball player with red hair, a red beard and black half-rimmed glasses.

No, there aren’t any typos here. There are, indeed, two men who seem largely identical, except that one of them is a pitcher for a Single-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s while the other pitches for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A club.

Despite living in different places, they even had the same elbow surgery performed by the same doctor.

Inevitably, the staggering similarities have been pointed out to them both countless times.

And, as a result, they agreed to take a DNA test to establish, once and for all, whether they are long-lost twins or merely the subjects of some extraordinary coincidences.

After all, as they told Inside Edition, just the fact they shared a name was strange.

“Outside of my family I didn't think there were any Feigls,” they said.

And yet, much to many people’s surprise, the test proved that they aren’t related at all.



However, the two Feigls did note one striking shared characteristic: they both registered precisely 53 per cent Germanic ancestry.

And whilst the matches ended there, the pair were not disheartened.

“We’re still brothers in a way,” Brady of the Texas Rangers club said, to which Brady of the Oakland A’s affiliate replied: “And we’re always going to be Brady Feigl.”

