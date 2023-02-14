Thousands raised for Brianna Ghey's family following trans teen's tragic murder

A GoFundMe page for Brianna Ghey, who was tragically stabbed to death in a Cheshire park, has raised more than £64,000 overnight.

The 16-year-old schoolgirl from Birchwood in Warrington was found by members of the public in Linear Park, Culcheth at around 3.13pm on Saturday (11 February).

Brianna was a transgender girl but police said there is no evidence to suggest her murder was a hate crime.

Cheshire Police have said two 15-year-olds remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Donations on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up for Brianna’s family, which said the schoolgirl was "looking forward to taking her exams this year", have almost reached £70,000 in 24 hours (at the time of writing).

Relatives of Ghey have said her death has left a "massive hole in our family" after she was fatally stabbed in a park.

Paying tribute to the teenager, who had a large following on TikTok, her family said in a statement: "Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

"She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

"The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or online, quoting the reference IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

