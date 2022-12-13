People are clutching their pearls at 'news' a university has 'banned' the word Christmas so as not to offend non-Christian students.

Horror has washed over social media with this latest evidence proving once and for all that people are too sensitive these days and anyone under 25 is a complete snowflake, etcetera, etcetera...

Except a university hasn't really banned the word Christmas, has it?

The University of Brighton has released a nine page document outlining their policy on inclusive language.

It does suggest people "avoid using Christian-centric language" like "Christmas closure period" and suggests "winter closure period" instead.

It also offers advice regarding how to respect people's sexualities, religion, race, age and more.

But it is just that - guidance. Guidance you can read for yourself here.

Nevertheless, speaking to The Sun, Andrew Allison, of the Freedom Association, said: “Universities are supposed to be places where ideas are freely debated.

“This is Orwellian and ridiculous.

“Staff and students ought to ignore it and have a good Christmas.”

Meanwhile, some publications have used the word 'ban' in their headline and this misleading coverage has dominated coverage of the story on social media.

A spokesperson from the university told indy100: “This guidance was produced with our staff and students and is part of our shared commitment to making Brighton a place where everyone feels respected and valued.

"The guidance is exactly that. Words are not ‘banned’ at Brighton, and neither is Christmas – as is clear from the decorations and Christmas trees in our buildings and across our campuses.”

They added they recently enjoyed the Christmas dinner in the uni's on-campus restaurant and even wore a Christmas hat and pulled a cracker.

Hardly 1984, then.

