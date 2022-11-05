Christmas is just around the corner and one of the many great things about the season is the chance to explore markets, buy tat and soak up some good vibes.

And if you are looking to only go to the best of the best, cruise company Planet Cruise has compiled a list of the best markets in the world so you can really start to feel that festive cheer.

Two of them are in the UK, while two markets from Germany and two from Poland also make the cut. Meanwhile, the US is clearly the best place to go on a market crawl with three making the cut. There's also one in Canada.

Take a look at the top ten for yourself:

Bryant Park Winter Village, New York, US Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, London Toronto Christmas Market, Toronto, Canada Spruce Meadows Christmas Markets, California, US York Christmas Markets, York Union Square Holiday Market, New York, US Frankfurt Christmas Market, Germany Dresden Christmas Market, Germany Wroclaw Christmas Market, Poland Krakow Christmas Market, Poland

We can't wait to get some gloves on, buy a mulled wine, and cut about town feeling Christmassy.

