British Museum raises £3.5m in four months to save pendant linked to Henry VIII

The British Museum has successfully raised £3.5 million to save a gold pendant linked to Henry VIII’s marriage to his first wife, Katherine of Aragon, following a four-month fundraising campaign.

The London museum launched an appeal in October as it was keen to save the Tudor Heart, which was discovered by a metal detectorist in 2019, as it says there are very few artefacts relating to the pair’s marriage.

It has now announced that it has reached its fundraising goal, after receiving £360,000 in public donations and a string of donations from grants, trusts and arts organisations.

A view of the Tudor Heart (British Museum/PA)

When the museum announced its fundraising efforts four months ago, it had already received a £500,000 donation from The Julia Rausing Trust.

The British Museum said that since its public appeal more than 45,000 members of the public contributed to the cause, helping it raise just over 10% of its £3.5 million goal.

It also received £1.75 million from The National Heritage Memorial Fund, which aims to save the UK’s most outstanding, at-risk heritage treasures.

Other donors include the charity Art Fund, which donated £400,000 to the cause, and The American Friends of the British Museum, which gave £300,000.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, said: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and to the National Heritage Memorial Fund for so generously awarding £1.75 million.

“The success of the campaign shows the power of history to spark the imagination and why objects like the Tudor Heart should be in a museum.

“This beautiful survivor tells us about a piece of English history few of us knew, but in which we can all now share.

“I am looking forward to saying more soon on our plans for it to tour the UK in the future.”

According to the research by the museum, the 24 carat gold artefact may have been created for a tournament held in October 1518 to mark the betrothal of their daughter, Princess Mary, to the French heir apparent.

Henry VIII regularly commissioned London goldsmiths to create costume jewellery for major celebrations and state occasions which were worn briefly by members of the court to create the impression of great splendour, according to the British Museum.

The gold pendant is linked to Henry VIII’s marriage to Katherine of Aragon (British Museum/PA)

The pendant unites the Tudor rose with Katherine’s pomegranate symbol, and features a banner that reads “tousiors”, the old French for “always”.

After it was found in a Warwickshire field, the pendant was reported under the Treasure Act 1996, which gives museums and galleries in England a chance to acquire historical objects and put them on display.

Simon Thurley, chairman of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, said: “The Tudor Heart is an extraordinary insight into the culture of Henry VIII’s court, and I am delighted that Memorial Fund support will enable it to go on public display, where people can enjoy it and learn what it tells us about this fascinating period in our history.

“The Memorial Fund exists to save the UK’s most outstanding heritage and make it publicly accessible, in memory of those who have given their lives for the UK.

“Since 1980 we have supported nearly 1,500 acquisitions and we are delighted to count the Tudor Heart as part of the growing and timeless collection of UK heritage that belongs to all of us forever.”

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said the organisation is “proud” to have supported the British Museum’s fundraising campaign, adding: “This remarkable object, so rich in history and meaning, can now inspire wonder for generations to come thanks to the collective efforts of so many who believe in the importance of keeping our shared heritage accessible to all.”

Since the fundraising efforts were announced, the Tudor Heart has been on display in the museum’s gallery two, where it is set to remain on view.

The museum hopes to have the pendant formally in the collection later this year.