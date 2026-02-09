GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update has completely split fans

An official update on GTA 6's release date has split opinion among fans on social media.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, hosted an earnings call and updates about Grand Theft Auto 6's release date, marketing plan and physical edition were shared.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, leaks and rumours as they happen so be sure to follow it for all the latest.

GTA 6 release date update has completely split fans

An official update on GTA 6's release date from Take-Two Interactive is splitting opinion on social media.

Ahead of a recent earnings call, Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release on 19 November with CEO Strauss Zelnick confirming marketing will start in the summer.

During the call, he said people will be "astonished" at what Rockstar has planned and, in an interview with CNBC, added: "We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release." Also, when Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan."

But despite the reassurance, because of past delays, not all fans are convinced.

One of a number of posts about this in the GTA 6 Subreddit pointed out that previously, "Take-Two CEO was pretty confident the game would release in May 2026".

Pointing out comments Zelnick made before further delays, Redditor niffum1 said: "Not saying that there will be another delay... But none of what he said back then happened."

And fans have been having their say in the comments.

SR1760 said: "The difference is this investor's call he could have said 'we remain confident the game is still set to release 19 November' but he didn't, he gave us more information he didn't have to say, like confirming marketing will start in the summer, basically locking the November date."

Ashamed_Ad1622 said:" At this point they delayed the game too many times it's just so unlikely they'll delay it again."

wasservilla said: "If the marketing campaign does not start in summer we are f*****."

Filipegames2334 said: "In my opinion, in May we will know for sure if the November date will really be the final date."

asianmandan said: "Why does anyone expect him to say anything other than the last public announcement? He's not on these shows to make announcements, he's not hosting earnings calls to make announcements. Here's there to make investors feels safe and convince non-investors to invest. He's not going to say anything else."