Trump faces backlash after crashing out over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

US president Donald Trump had a predictable crash out to Bad Bunny ’s Super Bowl half-time show calling it an “affront”.

The announcement that 31-year-old Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was to play the iconic Super Bowl half time show in 2026 was enough to send MAGA into a frenzy, sparking them to invent their own alternative half-time show featuring the likes of Kid Rock.

Despite Bad Bunny being a US citizen and the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2025 to boot, there was outrage from the predictable figures on the right, including Trump, who went on yet another long-winded, nonsensical rant in a Truth Social post.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote of Bad Bunny, who performed his 14-minute set entirely in Spanish.

He continued: “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

The president called Bad Bunny’s show a “slap in the face” to America and proceeded to make the claim that the US is setting new “records” each day, including its alleged “Best Stock Market”. He ended the rant criticising the NFL’s “ridiculous new Kickoff Rule”.

Many people online had similar points to make in response to Trump’s comments.

One person said: “‘Think of the children’ while he's actively telling USA citizens that they need to not care about the Epstein files.”

Someone else wrote: “‘The dancing is disgusting,’ says Trump.”

Another pointed out: “Even Trump didn’t watch Kid Rock.”

“Even Trump wasn’t watching the Kid Rock bulls**t,” said another.

