Buckingham Palace recruiting key new staff member amid Kate Middleton conspiracies

Buckingham Palace is the latest organisation to post a job advert at (arguably) the worst possible time, as it’s emerged the royals are recruiting for a communications assistant right in the middle of an ongoing PR crisis and countless conspiracy theories over the health and whereabouts of Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Joining the likes of HMP Wandsworth looking for new prison officers a day before Daniel Khalife escaped the facility last year, and GB News hiring a new HR assistant after suspending three of its presenters, the palace has a comms job going one week after Kate conceded a Mother’s Day snap of her and her children had been edited.

Ever since Kensington Palace – the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales - announced Kate’s “planned abdominal surgery” in January, speculation has been mounting around her wellbeing.

And while Kensington Palace is of course different to Buckingham Palace (the residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla), that royal household has also been caught up in the drama, as a picture of the late Queen and some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren was flagged as “digitally altered” by the Getty Images photo agency.

The job advert reads: “The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience. The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do.

“Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.”

Needless to say there’s certainly a lot of interest in the family’s communications at present.

The ad also goes on to state under its “essential criteria” that “a basic working knowledge of Excel is required”.

No mention of Photoshop…

You have until 7 April to apply for the £25,000 a year role, if you fancy a new challenge (or source of stress) in your life.

