GB News is hiring an HR assistant and the timing couldn't be funnier

GB News has had something of an human resources nightmare this week, after having to suspend three of its presenters following sexist comments made by Laurence Fox earlier this week.

Now, the TV channel is hiring for a new HR assistant, in perhaps the best-timed job advert imaginable.

The advert is looking for someone who can work in “a fast paced, exciting company”, presumably so they can keep up with the merry-go-round of staffing scandals going on at the channel.

Duties include: “Supporting line managers with advice and guidance on probation period, absence management, grievance, disciplinary etc.”

Would that, by any chance, cover the suspensions of Fox, Dan Wootton and Calvin Robinson, who have all been axed in the last week?

The three are off-air for the foreseeable future in the wake of Fox saying of the policial journalist Ava Evans: “Who would want to shag that?”

The comments happened in an interview with Wootton, who visibly laughed along, while Robinson came out in support of the two men later in the week.

Even aside from the scandals, GB News has a score on job rating website Glassdoor of just 2.2 out of five stars.

"Absolutely Toxic - STAY AWAY,” says one.



Another says: “Absurd that they call themselves a news channel."

Sounds like the new HR assistant is going to have their work cut out.

