Burger King chef buys house from fundraiser campaign after receiving measly gift

A Burger King chef, who went viral for receiving a poor appreciation gift from the company, has now bought himself his first home thanks to the public's generous support.

Back in June 2022, Kevin Ford became an internet sensation when opening a gift for never taking a day off in 27 years.

Inside the goodie bag was a cup and various bags of sweet treats, leaving many viewers fuming at the measly thank you.

Subsequently, his daughter set up a GoFundMe to try so he could visit his family in Texas.

"In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money," Seryna Ford wrote on the page at the time. "But if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren."

To everyone's surprise, Kevin managed to bag himself much bigger than a bag of sweets.

Kevin recently returned to social media with a wholesome update on the fundraiser, showcasing his very own home.

"I wanted to show you something, something you made possible, you did for me, just a hardworking guy," he said in the clip posted to Instagram on Dec. 29. "Now I know it needs some work, gonna cut off the haters already, I know it’s not a mansion but it’s mine."

It didn't take long for followers to flood his comments to send well wishes and congratulate him on his new purchase.

One wrote: "This man worked hard for 27 years at BK and served us tasty burgers --- so let him enjoy a relaxing retirement in a new home!"

Another added: "Awww, Congratulations!!! God bless you and your family!!"

Meanwhile, a third said: "Omg I am over here crying. Your positive attitude and hard work are an inspiration and I am so happy for you!! Congratulations on your new home."

