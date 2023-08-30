Stunning photos capture what Burning Man Festival looks like from space

Social media users are in awe of a series of Burning Man festival snaps taken from space.

The world-famous festival returned to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada on Sunday (27 August) and will run until Monday (4 September).

Organisers of the festival believe it can "produce positive spiritual change in the world," and "generate society that connects each individual to his or her creative powers, to participation in community, to the larger realm of civic life, and to the even greater world of nature that exists beyond society."

Festival-goers have already flocked to TikTok to share their enlightening stories from previous events.

One person called it "a life-changing experience," while another said it was "one of the coolest experiences ever".

Well now, Maxar Technologies has shared satellite images of the festival. It shows the setting a day before thousands of people flocked to the desert for a week filled of fun.

Another X/Twitter post shows an image of the festival at night, taken by Copernicus EU.

They wrote: "Yesterday's view of #BurningMan #festival in #BlackRock City, #Nevada. Image taken by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 seems to show some kind of fire Mix of greyscale visible light and SWIR. Data processed in @sentinel_hub."

Burning Man is expected to pump $60 million into the Nevada economy, according to Work Live Play, with tickets said to cost anywhere between $575 to $2,750.

"Going to Burning Man, as I’m sure you’ve gathered, isn’t a straightforward operation," We Are Global Travellers shared. "It’s not cheap, it’s in the middle of the Nevada desert and it’s not something (unless you’ve been before or have friends in the know) that you can just whip together last minute."

