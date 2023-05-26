Ice cream sellers are at war with Cadbury's for 'embarrassing' product

Britain's ice cream sellers are at war with Cadbury Flakes - because they are "too crumbly.

Numerous vendors have said the quality of the product has declined since production of the chocolate moved to Egypt.

John Taylor, owner of C&M Creamery Ices told the BBC:



"You can't give someone a 99 with a broken Flake. It's embarrassing for an ice cream man."

Meanwhile, Lawrence Glauser, owner of Lorenzo's Ices in East Yorkshire, described it as a "big issue".

"Often at least a quarter of a box are unusable," he said.

"I now serve trays of ice cream and sprinkle bits of Flake on top. I shouldn't have to do that. I'm fed up of the wastage."

A spokesperson for Mondelēz International told the BBC it cared about its customers and took issues with quality "very seriously".



"Cadbury Flake 99 is a naturally delicate and crumbly product, and we have processes in place within our supply chain to avoid any breakage as much as possible.

"We are aware that recently some customers have received product which does not meet our usual high standards. This has been addressed following recent improvements to our production processes although some prior stock may remain in circulation.

"We are in the process of liaising with our customers (wholesalers) to support those potentially impacted. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The company said it has been making Flake 99 in Egypt since 2020 and insisted the recipe had not changed.

What a mare.

