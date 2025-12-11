Camilla joins youngsters in Queen Victoria’s former sled at Clarence House party

The Queen got into the festive spirit when she was staged a winter wonderland scene complete with Father Christmas, reindeers and a sleigh for children with severe illnesses.

Camilla joined youngsters with life-shortening conditions in Queen Victoria’s former sled after she hosted her traditional Christmas lunch for the group at her London home Clarence House.

Every year the Queen invites the children supported by the organisations Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, and they decorate a tree with the help of her equerry and receive presents from Santa.

The Queen and Dolce place a decoration on the Christmas tree at Clarence House (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

After lunch served to the children by the Queen, she said to them: “I say this every year, to me it’s the start of Christmas, I haven’t really got my head round it till I come here and I realise it’s about to happen.

“It’s so lovely to have you all every year and I’m so proud to be patron of two such wonderful charities.

“I know they do so much for the children and of course the parents – they’re literally lifesavers – I’m thrilled to see you all again and I wish you all a very, very happy Christmas.”

Samuel Soremekun, aged six, who has sickle cell disease and autism, was so excited to meet royalty he kept saying “It’s the Queen, It’s the Queen”, as Camilla held his hand.

He made everyone laugh when pointed to a member of her entourage and asked “Is that the King?”