Punch the monkey has just learned this adorable trick - and people can't cope

Another day, another Punch update - and this is one you'll want to know about.

The adorable baby Monkey continues to melt all of our hearts around the world after originally going viral after people learned that he was abandoned by his mother seven months ago and has since been cared for by the zookeepers at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens in Japan.

More specifically, the internet came to Punch's defence when a video made the rounds of Punch being attacked by an older monkey, with his source of comfort being his IKEA cuddly toy orangutan nicknamed 'Ora-mama'.

This photo taken on February 19, 2026 shows a 7 month-old male macaque monkey named Punch, who was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, spending time with a stuffed orangutan toy at Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Chiba Prefecture. JIJI PRESS / AFP via Getty Images / Japan OUT

"While Punch is scolded, he shows resilience and mental strength. When you observe these disciplinary behaviors from other troop members toward Punch when he tries to communicate with them, we would like you to support Punch's effort rather than feel sorry for him," the zoo said in a statement, responding to public concern.

Since then, everyone has been eagerly looking out for more clips of Punch to make sure he's doing alright, and last time we checked in, Punch learned how walk on two legs,

Now, the baby monkey is further securing public affection in the latest viral video where it appears to have learned how to wave.

If you don't believe us, see the clip for yourselves...

As you can imagine, social media is going bananas (pardon the pun) over the clip.

One person declared, "My Princess Diana."

A second person wrote, "Can he stop being so f***ing cute wtf."

"Punch revenge arc soon," a third person posted.





"I'm in love and I don't care," a fourth person shared.





A fifth person commented, "Currently the biggest faith in humanity in the whole world."

