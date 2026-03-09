GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-order and price news blow

Hopes for updates on GTA 6's pre-order and price seem to have been dealt a huge blow.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for its 19 November release date, with marketing to begin this Summer and plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they emerge.

GTA 6 pre-order and price news blow Rockstar Games seems to have removed IDs from the PlayStation database which sparked speculation about pre-orders and price being revealed soon. A dataminer discovered the IDs and this sparked widespread speculation as this usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Some gamers had been exploiting what seemed to be a glitch causing the game to appear in their 'recently played' lists. But another dataminer has since found Rockstar seems to have taken them down for now. @yAmethyst posted on X / Twitter: "The title IDs for GTA 6 have been 'delisted' by order of Rockstar; this means that anyone who had 'GTA 6 played now' no longer has it." It's claimed this will not have any effect on Rockstar's timeline for GTA 6.

GTA 6 pre-order and price 'imminent' GTA 6 title IDs have been found in the back-end of the PlayStation database, according to PlayStation Game Size on X / Twitter. This usually happens just before pre-orders open for a game. Responding to a question in the comments about the potential timeline for this, PlayStation Game Size said: "To be honest, it completely depends on the publisher and it's not something I know for sure. "But I don't think there's going to be a long wait."

