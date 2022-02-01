Conservative commentator Candace Owens has complained about fictional character Minnie Mouse wearing a suit.

Speaking about news that a performer in a Minnie Mouse costume in March at Disneyland Paris will wear a suit designed by Stella McCartney to mark the park’s 30th anniversary and in recognition of Women’s History Month, the pundit fumed that this would "destroy fabrics of our society", and claimed those responsible were "bored".

She said:

“They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by, and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them,”

“Because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues. This is so everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Look at Minnie Mouse, the world is going forward because we have got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that we can’t go to the grocery store and buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket.”

Reacting to it, people thought it was a bit odd and Minnie Mouse herself had something to say:

Normal reaction. Very normal.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.