Conservative commentator Candace Owens has complained about fictional character Minnie Mouse wearing a suit.
Speaking about news that a performer in a Minnie Mouse costume in March at Disneyland Paris will wear a suit designed by Stella McCartney to mark the park’s 30th anniversary and in recognition of Women’s History Month, the pundit fumed that this would "destroy fabrics of our society", and claimed those responsible were "bored".
She said:
\u201cThey\u2019re trying to destroy fabrics of our society\u201dpic.twitter.com/UlytdGMZYA— Acyn (@Acyn) 1643244659
“They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by, and feel they have to get rid of them and destroy them,”
“Because they are bored, they are absolutely bored, they are trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues. This is so everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation.
"Look at Minnie Mouse, the world is going forward because we have got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that we can’t go to the grocery store and buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket.”
Reacting to it, people thought it was a bit odd and Minnie Mouse herself had something to say:
Candace Owens attacked me for wearing a pantsuit. And that\u2019s okay.\n\nBut tell me this. Why does the far-right try to tear down characters like Big Bird & me?\n\nThe far-rights waging a culture war, and I\u2019m committed to not letting them win. Retweet and follow me as I expose them.— Minnie Mouse (@Minnie Mouse) 1643470519
Oh FFS. https://www.comicsands.com/candace-owens-claims-minnie-mouse-s-new-pantsuit-is-trying-to-destroy-society-in-epic-tantrum-2656517369.html\u00a0\u2026— George Takei (@George Takei) 1643661354
*Minnie wears pants for Disneyland Paris promotion*\n\nthe News: MINNIE MOUSE IS DITCHING HER ICONIC RED DRESS FOREVER! THIS IS DESTROYING OUR SOCIETY! DEATH TO THE MOUSE STUDIO!!!— JW Cartoonist (Commissions Closed) (@JW Cartoonist (Commissions Closed)) 1643249071
Normal reaction. Very normal.
