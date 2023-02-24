Cat with gang tattoos rescued from Mexican prison

A tattooed cat in Mexico that has done time (quite literally) is looking for a new home after being rescued from a prison.

Police found the one-year-old Sphynx cat in prison where it suffered mistreatment at the hands of a criminal gang.

As seen in photos, the feline's furless skin was even tattooed by the gang members.

The tatts can be seen on both sides of the cat's slender grey body including the phrase "Made in Mexico."

Now, the cat - which doesn't yet have a name - has the past weeks in the Mexican city of Juarez under the care of animal rescue workers.

Veterinary doctor Giselle Rubio shows a Sphynx cat during a news conference to announce that the cat is available for adoption, after it was rescued by police from the Cereso 3 prison with a tattoo that reads "Made in Mexico", in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 21, 2023 REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The search is on for authorities to find the right family to open their home to the cat (which is not for sale).

"The cat is very sociable, and is in great shape, with no infections," Cesar Rene Diaz, ecology director for the city of Juarez, told Reuters.

A final decision about the cat's adoption will be made by the committee of city authorities in a ceremony on March 1. The cat will then be presented to its new family.

