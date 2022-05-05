Prison officer seen on CCTV sneaking confessed murderer out of jail

Correctional officer Vicki White, who disappeared alongside a confessed murderer, has been caught on CCTV sneaking him out of the prison in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Her lover, Casey White, was serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder, and had allegedly confessed to another murder he was awaiting trial on.

A $10,000 bounty for information on their location is reportedly in place, although it's thought they are both armed with guns.

It's been reported that Vicki claimed to be taking Casey to a mental health evaluation at the time of escaping.



