Mexico football fans got a little creative and used binoculars to smuggle alcohol into the World Cup 2022 arena in Qatar - but they got caught.

In a video uploaded to Twitter from Tuesday's (22 November) match between Mexico and Poland, which resulted in a 0-0 draw, Qatari security officers could be seen looking at a set of binoculars from a fan as they questioned the device.

One of the officers even put the binoculars up to his eyes to try and see through them.

Additionally, another official realised that there was a screw cap between the two lenses of the binoculars and removed it.

He then put his nose to the cap, smelling what was inside, and it became evident that there was booze inside.

Soon after, the binoculars were confiscated by the authorities, and people on social media didn't hesitate to make light of the attempt to bring alcohol into the arena.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Bro was acting like he didn't know it has alcohol."

"Oh, my dayss!!" another added while a third quipped: "Tequila seized."

Someone else, who said Qatar's rules should be followed, added: "Why can't these people just abide by the Qatari government rules Fgs."

This incident comes not too long after Qatar banned alcohol sales at stadiums.

FIFA said that no one who goes to the football matches could drink alcohol within the stadium's perimeter except corporate onlookers.

And although the sponsor, Budweiser, is displeased, fans can still get their hands on booze in designated zones.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA wrote in a statement from 18 November.

