Women are realising that their tattoos are actually a secret symbol for swingers

Several women have been left in hysterics and perhaps regretting their own life decisions after accidentally getting tattoos that are actually a secret code for swingers.

In two seemingly unrelated incidents, two women have opened up on TikTok about their upside down pineapple tattoos that they have on their arms without realising that the symbol actually gives out a hidden meaning to couples who are looking to hook up with other couples.

According to Urban Dictionary an upside down pineapple stands for: "The pineapple represents hospitality and welcoming. A pineapple is placed on a porch or mail box by swingers to signify that a swinger party is going on. A pineapple is turned upside down when a person is in search of a swinger party. Originally it was turned upside down in the individuals shopping cart. But pineapple popularity has made it accepts on clothes and other items. Swingers use this symbol to identify each other in public."

Way back in 2021, Brittany Lewin shared a video of her discovering what the meaning of the tattoo actually was. In a video captioned: "I’ve made a mistake besties" Lewin greenscreen's a text conversation she was having with a friend who had to tell her to check what an upside down pineapple actually stood for.

@b_brittanylewin I've made a mistake besties.... 🤦‍♀️🤣🙃 #fyp #foryoupage #fail #pineapple #pineappletattoo #ohno





Meanwhile, in June 2022 Hannah Roigz shared a video about her pineapple tattoo that she got while on holiday in Hawaii which she wrote in the caption that the artist was "hesitant to give me this tattoo, but I insisted."

She adds that: "I wanted it to be upside down because I wanted to be able to see it at all times and then later found out the meaning of upside down pineapples."

@hannah.roigz The artist was very hesitant to give me this tattoo, but I insisted. Thanks, Marlon! #tattoos #firsttattoo #upsidedownpineapple #pineapple #hawaiivacation #impulsivetattoo #tattoo #tattoofail #momlife @kiley notjenner #notaswinger #tattooedmom





These are not isolated moments either and a simple search of pineapple tattoos on TikTok will produce dozens of vidoes of women suddenly realising that their pineapple tattoo is not quite as sweet and innocent as they once thought.

Here are some highlights.









@katieskret Going to have to laser this one 🙃 #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #badtattoo #tattootok #pineapple #swingers









All we can say is that this seems like quite a common mistake so maybe if you see someone with a pineapple tattoo then don't jump to conclusions.

