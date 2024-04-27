Celebrations mark 10th anniversary of The Kelpies

Celebrations have been taking place to mark the 10th anniversary of The Kelpies sculptures near Falkirk.

Created by sculptor Andy Scott, the two 30m-high equine works were unveiled in 2014 and tower over the nearby Forth & Clyde Canal.

They were inspired by Scotland’s working horses which used to pull barges along canals and worked in fields in the area where the sculptures stand.

Pipers joined the celebrations

The Kelpies were commissioned by Scottish Canals which organised the Kelpies 10 event along with Falkirk Council.

Clydesdale Horse demonstrations, performances by a number of pipe bands and family activities were among the events taking place at the sculptures on Saturday to mark the anniversary.

The day culminates with an evening concert at the site.

The Kelpies are located at The Helix Park which is situated between Falkirk and Grangemouth.