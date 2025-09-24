Celebrities who are refusing to work with Israeli film groups

Celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo, Ayo Edebri, Riz Ahmed, and Aimee Lou Wood have signed a pledge refusing to work with Israeli film groups “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people”.

The Film Workers For Palestine described how, during this "urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror."

They added that “standing for equality, justice, and freedom for all people is a profound moral duty that none of us can ignore” and so “must speak out now against the harm done to the Palestinian people”.

What is the pledge?

On the Film Workers For Palestine website, they explained how they were inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid, who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa.

With this in mind, they "pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions—including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies—that are implicated* in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people."

*Examples of complicity they give include: "whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them."

Which celebrities have signed?

So far, the pledge has received over 4,500 signatures from filmmakers, actors and film industry workers - here is a list of which A-listers have signed too.

Initial celebrity signatories include:

Aimee Lou Wood

Aisling Bea

Alana Hadid

Alison Oliver

Alison Oliver Alyssa Milano

Amanda Seales

Ambika Mod

Ava DuVernay

Ayo Edebiri

Bassem Yousef

Boots Riley

Brian Cox

Cynthia Nixon

Eric Cantona

Javier Bardem

Jena Malone

Jena Malone Joe Alwyn

Josh O'Connor

Josh O'Connor Ken Loach

Liam Cunningham

Mark Ruffalo

Maxine Peake

Melissa Barrera

Miriam Margolyes

Nadia Sawalha

Olivia Colman

Paapa Essiedu

Riz Ahmed

Rob Delaney

Susan Sarandon

Tilda Swinton

Tobias Menzies

Yorgos Lanthimos

Other notable celebrities who later signed the pledge include:

Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield

Jonathan Glazer

Lily Gladstone

Thomasin McKenzie

Elliot Page

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix Rooney Mara

Nicola Coughlan

Harris Dickinson

Bowen Yang

Myha'la

Diego Luna

Meghann Fahy

Emma D’Arcy

Olivia Cooke

You can find the full list of signatures on The Film Workers For Palestine website.

