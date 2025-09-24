Celebrities who are refusing to work with Israeli film groups

Celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo, Ayo Edebri, Riz Ahmed, and Aimee Lou Wood have signed a pledge refusing to work with Israeli film groups “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people”.
The Film Workers For Palestine described how, during this "urgent moment of crisis, where many of our governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in that unrelenting horror."
They added that “standing for equality, justice, and freedom for all people is a profound moral duty that none of us can ignore” and so “must speak out now against the harm done to the Palestinian people”.
What is the pledge?
On the Film Workers For Palestine website, they explained how they were inspired by Filmmakers United Against Apartheid, who refused to screen their films in apartheid South Africa.
With this in mind, they "pledge not to screen films, appear at or otherwise work with Israeli film institutions—including festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies—that are implicated* in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people."
*Examples of complicity they give include: "whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them."
Which celebrities have signed?
So far, the pledge has received over 4,500 signatures from filmmakers, actors and film industry workers - here is a list of which A-listers have signed too.
Initial celebrity signatories include:
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Aisling Bea
- Alana Hadid
- Alison Oliver
- Alyssa Milano
- Amanda Seales
- Ambika Mod
- Ava DuVernay
- Ayo Edebiri
- Bassem Yousef
- Boots Riley
- Brian Cox
- Cynthia Nixon
- Eric Cantona
- Javier Bardem
- Jena Malone
- Joe Alwyn
- Josh O'Connor
- Ken Loach
- Liam Cunningham
- Mark Ruffalo
- Maxine Peake
- Melissa Barrera
- Miriam Margolyes
- Nadia Sawalha
- Olivia Colman
- Paapa Essiedu
- Riz Ahmed
- Rob Delaney
- Susan Sarandon
- Tilda Swinton
- Tobias Menzies
- Yorgos Lanthimos
Other notable celebrities who later signed the pledge include:
- Emma Stone
- Andrew Garfield
- Jonathan Glazer
- Lily Gladstone
- Thomasin McKenzie
- Elliot Page
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Rooney Mara
- Nicola Coughlan
- Harris Dickinson
- Bowen Yang
- Myha'la
- Diego Luna
- Meghann Fahy
- Emma D’Arcy
- Olivia Cooke
You can find the full list of signatures on The Film Workers For Palestine website.
