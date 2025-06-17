Charity boss runs Hadrian’s Wall in scrotum suit to highlight testicular cancer

A charity boss has run the length of Hadrian’s Wall dressed as a pair of testicles to raise awareness about the cancer which killed his brother.

Toby Freeman, from Colchester, ran 90 miles from Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria to North Shields, North Tyneside over just three days while wearing a large pink costume.

The founder and chief executive of The Robin Cancer Trust ran more than a marathon a day to back the charity’s Big Ballsy Challenge to raise funds and awareness of testicular cancer.

In the darkest moments, I thought of my brother Rob, and every single man out there facing testicular cancer, and that’s what kept me going Toby Freeman

Mr Freeman’s brother Robin died aged just 24 in 2011 after he developed germ cell cancer which affects the testicles or the ovaries.

After his feat of endurance which saw him startle livestock and get his testicle suit snagged on thorns, Mr Freeman said: “It was the hardest and most enjoyable thing I’ve ever done.

“Physically, it pushed me to the limit.

“But mentally, it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

“In the darkest moments, I thought of my brother Rob, and every single man out there facing testicular cancer, and that’s what kept me going.”

To donate to The Robin Cancer Trust or get involved in the Big Ballsy Challenge visit www.therobincancertrust.org/bigballsychallenge