Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone off at Donald Trump in a major way over him involving the US in a war with Iran.

Despite many campaign promises to the contrary , Trump initiated conflict with Iran in collaboration with Israel, launching widespread strikes on the Middle East country on Saturday (28 February).

Within just a few days of the conflict beginning, at least six US service members are confirmed to have been killed .

For many, including former Trump ally and former Georgia Congresswoman MTG, plunging the US into a war, and one without approval from Congress, has sparked outrage.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, MTG raged: “We’re in another f**king war and we’ve got American troops being killed."

MTG also called on the people of the US to begin seriously examining who is making the decisions that impact them.

She continued: “I think it’s time for America to rip the Band-Aid off and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f**k is happening to this country and who in the hell are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions.”

Though they may not be fans of hers, many found themselves agreeing with MTG’s points.

Another wrote: “I’ll never forgive her or even give her a pass but she was dead on I’ll give her that.”

Someone else said: “Never did I ever think I would agree with MTG.”

“Agreeing with MTG wasn't on my bingo card today, but here we are,” commented another X/Twitter user.

