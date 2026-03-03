FPL Gameweek 29 preview: Every player you need to think about

36 goals were scored by 35 different scorers in Gameweek 28 of the Premier League (can you name the one player that bagged a brace? Answer at the end of this article) making it a bit of a tricky one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.



The action continues to come thick and fast with a midweek Gameweek, meaning there isn't much time for managers to think about any tweaks they may want to make to their squads.

A blank Gameweek 31 on the horizon makes considerations even trickier - unless Chips such as Free Hits and Wildcards have been saved with this in mind.

Gameweek 29 starts with three fixtures kicking off at 7.30pm GMT (2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 29.

Best Gameweek 29 goalkeeper picks

Between the sticks, Everton's Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) is the standout candidate this Gameweek as the Toffees host Burnley - but be warned, Everton then face Arsenal, Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool in the next four after this.

Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) could be a stronger option across the next couple of Gameweeks but City then have a blank Gameweek before consecutive games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Although Liverpool conceded two at West Ham United at the weekend, the strongest long-term option may well be Alisson (£5.4m). The Reds have no red Gameweek in their next six.

Best Gameweek 29 defender picks

Arsenal may not have kept a clean sheet in their last four league games but Gabriel (£7.1m) continues to prove his worth at both ends of the pitch with two assists during that time. Similarly, Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) has scored and assisted in the last two.

Liverpool's Virgin van Dijk (£6.1m) is one to be thinking about with two goals and an assist, along with two clean sheets, in the Reds' last three league games.

Manchester City's defensive assets all need to be considered right now, which include Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m), Ruben Dias (£5.5m), Matheus Nunes (£5.4m) and Marc Guehi (£5.2m). With Nico O'Reilly (£5.1m) playing more in midfield now, he's one to have on your radar too - although there are question marks over his fitness.

Everton's game against Burnley makes James Tarkowski (£5.7m) the best way into the Toffees side right now but his price is quite steep. Alternatively, Fulham's run of two green Gameweeks in their next three make Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) one to consider but he missed the weekend's Spurs win with illness.

Best Gameweek 29 midfielder picks

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) provided his fourth double-digit return in the last seven Gameweeks in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend. His form is one managers need to consider even with a trip to Newcastle United up next.

On the other side of Manchester, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) continues to light up the Premier League with his 14th league goal this season being the difference in City's 1-0 win at Leeds United. Two favourable fixtures coming up mean he could continue his great form.

Looking at fixtures, Fulham's Harry Wilson (£6.0m) is one to think about but is an injury doubt after coming off in the Spurs win with an ankle injury.

And Everton could provide a strong differential this Gameweek through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m). He's rediscovered some of his stellar form before getting injured earlier this season and could be among the goal contributions against Burnley.

Best Gameweek 29 forward picks

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) feels the best way into Liverpool's attack at the moment with question marks over midfielder Florian Wirtz' fitness. The forward got 15 points against West Ham United last time out with a goal and two assists.

Quietly going under the radar in terms of FPL is West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m). He registered an assist against Liverpool and has provided five goal contributions in his last six league games.

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m) might be a strong alternative. He started up front in the win against Crystal Palace and has scored four goals in his last five league appearances, coming off the bench in four of those.

The answer to the question at the top of the article is Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard in their 4-3 win at Burnley.



