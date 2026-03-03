Resurfaced clip of Donald Trump from 2024 reveals broken promise

A resurfaced clip from Donald Trump ’s 2024 re-election campaign proves he has broken a key promise after suggesting “you’re not going to have a war” with him as president.

Together, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (28 February), beginning a war with the Middle Eastern country, which has already seen at least three US service members killed in a matter of days.

Now, after Trump initiated the conflict with Iran, a resurfaced clip from his 2024 campaign is going viral, in which he refuted the idea that the US would go to war under his presidency. The consistent message of world peace was one he made throughout his presidential campaign.

“I will tell you, you’re not going to have a war with me and you’re not going to have a third world war with me, that I can tell you,” Trump told attendees at a campaign rally in New York in October 2024, where his comment was met with a series of cheers and applause.

“Gotcha,” one person shared along with the video on X/Twitter.

An account named “Poorly Aged Things” wrote: “You should make sure you vote this year.”

Another argued: “Absolutely insane that people are still defending this. He ran on not doing it.”

They are not the only ones criticising Trump and his administration for going back on the promise they ran on.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called on vice-president JD Vance and National Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard to take a stand.

MTG urged: “.@JDVance and @TulsiGabbard you both need to speak out against the war in Iran.

“People are paying attention, very close attention. Silence won’t cut it. You were both on record repeatedly, publicly, and loudly against going to war with Iran.”

