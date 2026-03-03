Bridgerton's Sophie Baek suffered health issue after that bathtub scene

Since Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 dropped last week, Yerin Ha has revealed that the steamy bathtub scene between her character Sophie Baek and love interest Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) wasn't exactly glamorous.

The series finale includes a bathtub sex scene between the two leads, where the actors spent six to seven hours submerged in water during filming.

Spending all that time in water combined with applying baby powder to your skin isn't a good combination, according to Ha.

“There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub and basically I put baby powder all on me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape,” she explained in a recent interview on Capital Breakfast. “And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body and got folliculitis and needed steroid cream!”

“But I blame myself because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water," the actor added.

Thompson noted how they were in the bathtub several hours filming the scene, to which Ha laughed and replied, "But you were fine! So it’s me. I’m a sensitive gal.”

Folliculitis is a common skin condition caused by the inflammation of the hair follicles (the tiny pockets in your skin from which hair grows), which can result in itchy bumps on the surface of the skin.

Other symptoms include small red bumps or white-headed pimples around hair follicles, and pus-filled blisters that break open and crust over, according to Harvard Health.

There can be a number of causes, the most common being bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus), as well as fungus, or ingrown hairs.

Treatment all depends on the severity, but typically keeping the affected area clean and avoiding irritants is recommended for mild cases, while warm compresses can help soothe itching and help with healing. Most folliculitis resolves on its own within seven to 10 days.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The first reviews of Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 are in, and Make sure you don't miss this extra scene in Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.