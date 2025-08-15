Charity rowers MP mistook for migrants complete first leg of journey

A team of charity rowers that was mistaken for migrants by an MP has arrived at the Forth Bridge near Edinburgh, marking the end of the first leg of their bid to circumnavigate Britain.

Since departing from Land’s End in Cornwall on July 25, the Row4MND crew have covered approximately 900 miles and burned some 450,000 calories, while battling sleep deprivation and physical exhaustion.

The have also faced a number of unexpected obstacles, including Storm Floris and being mistaken for a “migrant dinghy” by Norfolk MP Rupert Lowe while rowing up the east coast of England.

The crew of ROW4MND with friends, family and supporters at Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry in Edinburgh

In a post on X on August 7, Mr Lowe wrote “Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW”, alongside a grainy picture of the ocean rowing boat, before acknowledging his mistake in a post the following day.

The incident brought the row to the world’s attention and boosted donations by upwards of £30,000 – including £1,000 from Mr Lowe himself.

The original route also took the crew north into the Irish Sea, but after rowing 100 miles strong headwinds forced them to return to Land’s End to start the row again, this time heading east along the English Channel.

The Row4MND team, consisting of Aaron Kneebone, Liz Wardley, Mike Bates and Matt Parker, is aiming to raise money for research into motor neurone disease (MND), with the first leg of their circumnavigation being the first of four epic rows over four years.

As they passed underneath the famous bridge, the crew was treated to a hero’s welcome by supporters, well-wishers and members of the MND community.

Crews from the Queensferry Rowing Club give an oar salute to the crew of ROW4MND

Mr Parker, co-founder of the Row4MND project, said the comments left by people making donations to the team had got them through the “tough” times on the row.

“While we may have been fortunate in that the ‘migrants’ story made Row4MND huge news, the media and public interest has now shifted from Rupert’s tweet to everyone wanting to talk to us about raising £57 million,” he said.

“We couldn’t have wished for a better outcome.”

Mr Bates, a former Royal Marine and British record holder for rowing solo across the Atlantic, said the row had “exceeded our wildest dreams” and he also thanked Mr Lowe for bringing it to the world’s attention.

“A huge amount of effort and detail goes into planning a challenge like this,” he said.

“Coastal rowing is very different to ocean rowing and we’ve encountered some of the most challenging conditions that any of us have faced – including in the Atlantic and Pacific.

“We’d like to thank Rupert Lowe MP for inadvertently bringing the eyes of the world onto our crew, which has opened the floodgates in terms of donations.

“Maybe he can lend a few further words of encouragement for the second leg next year.”

The rowers are raising money for research into motor neurone disease

Representatives of the three charities involved in the project – the Motor Neurone Disease Association; the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation; and the Leeds Hospitals Charity – were among those welcoming the rowers to shore.

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said what the four rowers had achieved was “incredible”.

“They’ve battled storms, exhaustion and the unpredictable British coastline – all to help fund the research that will one day make MND treatable,” he said.

“Seeing them pass under the Forth Bridge today to such a warm welcome was a special moment for everyone involved.

“Every mile they’ve rowed and every pound they’ve raised takes us closer to delivering on Doddie’s vision – a world free of MND – and we’re hugely grateful for their determination and commitment to our cause.”

The crew complete the second half of their circumnavigation next year

So far, the rowers have raise more than £135,000.

Mr Parker said: “At the outset, we wanted to deliver two objectives: raising £57 million to have a material impact on the search for a cure to MND; and building awareness about this cruel illness, which will affect one in 300 people over a lifetime.”

The crew plan complete the second half of their circumnavigation next year, before rowing from California to Hawaii in 2027, and from New York to London in 2028.

More information about the Row4MND project, and to donate, visit https://www.row4mnd.com/