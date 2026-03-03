Harry Styles’ surprise Manchester gig set to land on Netflix – everything we know

Harry Styles has been full of surprises lately...

After revealing a brand-new album (dropping 6 March) and an accompanying tour, he lit up the stage with a standout performance at the BRIT Awards. Then came yet another treat for fans: a £20 One Night Only show in Manchester that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Now, that very same gig is heading to Netflix, giving fans everywhere the chance to experience the special night from the comfort of their own home.

Styles is set to perform his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, at Co-op Live, with the full show streaming on Netflix a few days later.

Here's everything we know so far:

When does Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester. release on Netflix?

The gig will drop on Netflix on 8 March at 7pm (UK time). For international viewers, that means it will be available at 3pm (ET) and 12pm (PT).

It marks the first time a full Styles concert will be available to watch on demand through a major streaming platform.





When is Harry’s new album released?

Following the success of Harry’s House, Styles is returning with his fourth studio record, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally, arriving on 6 March to coincide with his Manchester gig.





One Night Only. Manchester. Details on the gig itself

Last month (4 February), the 32-year-old took to Instagram to unveil a poster announcing the special one-off show to celebrate the release of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally. Tickets were made available through a 'request process' running from 6-8 February in a bid to ensure tickets ended up in the hands of genuine fans.

Inevitably, tickets for the 6 March gig cropped up on resale platforms for hundreds of pounds. But this time, Ticketmaster made it very clear: It's a big no-no. The company firmly stated that fans "would not get into the show" with tickets purchased from unauthorised websites. Ticketmaster is also working with Styles' team to cancel and refund any orders that violate sales rules, including those listed elsewhere.

New details have revealed that the show will operate under a strict no-phone policy. Fans will be asked to lock their phones away for the duration of the gig and will instead be given disposable cameras, so they can still capture moments to look back on and share afterwards.

Attendees will still be able to access their devices in an emergency, but camera functions will be disabled during the performance.

Beginning in May 2026, Styles will kick off his tour, featuring an impressive 30-night stretch at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a 12-night run at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.





You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.