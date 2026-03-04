You should be familiar with Bryan Johnson’s name by now, famed for his sometimes bizarre, often headline-making biohacking treatments and relentless pursuit of longevity.

So fans were forced to do a double-take when, mid-scroll, they found the entrepreneur not documenting his latest anti-ageing protocol, but making his debut on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk.

Paris is currently in the midst of its Fall/Winter shows, from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior presentation staged against a stunning greenhouse backdrop, to Bella Hadid fronting Saint Laurent’s star-studded runway spectacle.

Parisian label Matières Fécales, founded by Hannah Rose and Steven Raj, also stunned spectators with its 'The One Percent' show, featuring the likes of Michèle Lamy and Johnson.

Inevitably, the unexpected debut certainly had viewers at home talking, with one writing: "The way I said 'I know that’s not plasma vampire himself, Bryan Johnson, walking for Matières Fécales FW26.'"

Another thought the crossover was "seriously cool," with one interpreting the show as mocking Johnson and capitalists.

Meanwhile, many more praised the show for its "amazingly creative, well-constructed yet dark collection".

Speaking to the press, Johnson said he wanted a crossover between tech and fashion, something he had not yet achieved until now.

"I've been building 'Don't Die' primarily in tech, and in longevity and science," he shared. "There's not been a crossover into fashion and art. This is the debut of 'Don't Die', fashion and art".

As for the designers behind the moment, Rose and Raj met and fell in love while studying fashion in Montreal in 2014, and have built their label around radical self-expression and a deliberately confrontational take on luxury.

Over the past decade, Matières Fécales has cultivated a post-human aesthetic that challenges conformity, making Johnson’s appearance feel both unexpected and oddly aligned.

PFW will continue to 10 March with 67 ready-to-wear shows and 31 presentations

