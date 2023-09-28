Cher accused of hiring four men to abduct her son from a New York hotel

Legendary pop singer Cher hired four men to abduct her son, her daughter-in-law has claimed.

Marieangela King, the British wife of Cher’s youngest son Elijah Blue Allman, said she and her husband were in a hotel room when the group of strangers burst in.

She and Allman had filed for divorce, citing irrevocable differences. According to court documents, King, who is a singer known as Queenie, said they had spent 12 days alone at the hotel in New York, "working out [their] marriage," when the shocking incident occurred.

King said in a court filing: “After spending these 12 days together in New York, on November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed [my husband] from our room.”

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [his] mother,” she continued.

Cher (right) and her son Elijah Blue back in 2001 Getty Images

The couple were married in 2013 but separated in 2020 and filed for divorce in 2021.

King added that, even now, she remains “currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him”.

She also noted: “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Allman is Cher’s youngest son, whom she shares with musician Greg Allman. Allman has previously struggled with addiction but is understood to have been sober since 2008.

King believes he had been receiving treatment at a healthcare facility but did not know which one or how to contact him.

She claimed: “In my husband’s absence I was asked to leave our family home by [his] mother.”

“I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing,” she said.

indy100 has contacted Cher’s represenatives for comment.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.