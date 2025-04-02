Stone picked up by three-year-old turns out to be priceless ancient artefact

While most families might expect a simple nature walk to end with a few sticks, leaves, or maybe a shiny rock in hand, one unsuspecting family was in for a jaw-dropping surprise.

During a stroll down an old dirt path, Ziv Nitzan, 3, got her hands on a "beautiful stone", but little did Ziv and her family know, this seemingly mundane discovery would spark an extraordinary tale.

Archaeologists later confirmed that the stone was no ordinary rock. Instead, it was a priceless artifact dating back to the Bronze Age, roughly 3,800 years ago

Israel Antiquities Authority

"Out of the 7,000 stones around her, she picked up one stone. Then she brushed off the sand and saw that something was different about it," Ziv's older sister, Omer Nitzan, said in a translated video.

"When she rubbed it and removed sand from it, we saw that something was different about it. I called my parents to come see the beautiful stone and we realised we’d discovered an archaeological find! We immediately reported this to the Israel Antiquities Authority."

Authorities confirmed the stone to be a Canaanite scarab from the Middle Bronze Age.

The Antiquities Authority identified the stone as a Canaanite scarab from the Middle Bronze Age. The Canaanites, an ancient civilisation that once thrived across the Levant and had strong cultural links with Egypt, are known to have used scarabs as both seals and amulets during this period.

