Stone picked up by three-year-old turns out to be priceless ancient artefact

Israel Antiquities Authority
"Out of the 7,000 stones around her, she picked up one stone. Then she brushed off the sand and saw that something was different about it," Ziv's older sister, Omer Nitzan, said in a translated video.
"When she rubbed it and removed sand from it, we saw that something was different about it. I called my parents to come see the beautiful stone and we realised we’d discovered an archaeological find! We immediately reported this to the Israel Antiquities Authority."
Authorities confirmed the stone to be a Canaanite scarab from the Middle Bronze Age.
The Antiquities Authority identified the stone as a Canaanite scarab from the Middle Bronze Age. The Canaanites, an ancient civilisation that once thrived across the Levant and had strong cultural links with Egypt, are known to have used scarabs as both seals and amulets during this period.
You may also like...
- 9,000-year-old rock sketches proves early humans knew all about dinosaurs
- Rock used as doorstop by old lady found to be worth more than $1 million
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.