The first ever child-free flights are finally here - and come with booze

It's been a long time coming for some - but the first-ever child-free flights are about to launch, and it could change the way we travel for good.

We've long had the luxury of adult-only hotels. However, until now, there's been no airlines offering an adult-only experience for the journey too, and it's a topic that's long-divided people.

But, it would appear it's a touch that's certainly in demand, as research found that nearly two thirds of people count loud children as their biggest in-flight pet hate, while 53 per cent support child-free flights.

However, JetBlue and Virgin Voyages have come to the rescue, and teamed up for a new adults package that is truly adults-only from start to finish - for those who want a quieter way to reach their destination.

The 'Do Not Disturb' package is aimed at travellers over 18, and combines a flight and a cruise taking place from 4 to 8 March 2027.

Passengers will take off on a child-free flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport in Florida, where they'll have access to JetBlue’s BlueHouse airport lounge in New York, and can get well-acquainted with the bar without questioning where their kids have ran off to.

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It's a theme that'll continue during the journey too, with a complimentary drink for an in-flight toast as standard when boarding the plane.

Then, it's time to kick back and relax for a three-hour flight free from the faint yells of a toddler in the row behind.

And, at the other side will be another adult-only voyage: this time on board Virgin's new Brilliant Lady ship, for four nights.

The journey by ocean includes stops at Key West, Florida and Bimini, the Bahamas, where Virgin Voyages has its own beach club - which is, again, adults only, no less.

The package also includes a $100 (£75) bar tab per cabin, as well as a special edition 'Do Not Disturb' cocktail while on board. It's a tempting trip for anyone that shudders at the sight of a kids' club.





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Jamie Perry, president of Paisly, which powers JetBlue Vacations, said: "We love creating vacations for all kinds of travelers, including families, but we also know there are moments when adults are looking for a different kind of getaway.

"With Do Not Disturb, we wanted that feeling of truly switching off to start well before you step onto the ship. From the flight to the transfer to the cruise itself, we’ve thought about the entire journey so our customers can simply show up, settle in and enjoy some uninterrupted time away."

The luxury of experiencing child-free travel will set passengers back $2,750 (£2,056) for two people, and can be booked here.

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