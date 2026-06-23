Nothing beats the feeling of already having your next trip planned before the one you're on has ended.

There's something about slowing down, recharging, and setting those notifications to 'Do Not Disturb' that can bring you mental clarity that day-to-day wellness routines consistently miss the mark on.

But, let's be honest, the journey to get to that point can often be anything but relaxing - whether it's long airport lines, knowing you're about to face some severely disrupted sleep, or frantically trying to pack your entire skincare routine into a plastic bag.

However, all of these small factors could quietly be having a bigger effect on our bodies and how it functions than we think. Plus, when we've meticulously planned our trips down to when we'll catch golden hour, or when we're hitting the beach club, can we really afford to let stressful travel itineraries stand in our way?

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“A holiday is a time to relax and recharge, but the travel day itself can be a source of stress and discomfort. Many people don’t realise how much the airport environment, from the dry cabin air to the changes in air pressure, can affect our bodies", says Kirstie Thorley-Thorley Mitchell, Head of Wellness at Boots.

“By planning ahead and creating a simple, yet effective, airport routine, you can fly well and arrive at your destination feeling your best. It’s all about making small, mindful choices before and during your flight to support your body's wellbeing.”

Here are some of the most common concerns she gets asked about - and how you can beat them for a seamless ride to your destination...

Beating the holiday bloat

“'Mile-high bloating' is a real thing. The drop in cabin pressure during a flight can cause the gas in your stomach to expand, leading to discomfort", says Kirstie.

"To combat this, try to eat a light, low-salt meal before you fly and avoid carbonated drinks and chewing gum at the airport, as these can introduce more air into your digestive system.

"Gentle in-seat stretches, like twisting your torso or bringing your knees to your chest, can also help to get things moving.”

How to *actually* sleep on a plane

Sleeping on a plane can be a challenge, but it is key to arrive well-rested, especially on a long-haul flight where the sounds, temperature, and space can prove an issue.

"Create a pre-sleep ritual to signal to your body that it's time to rest", Kirstie advises.

"Avoid caffeine and alcohol in the hours before you want to sleep and try a calming herbal tea instead.

"An eye mask and earplugs are essential to block out light and noise. If you’re crossing time zones, try to adjust to your new time as quickly as possible by syncing your sleep schedule on the flight.”

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Staying hydrated on flights

“The air inside a plane cabin is incredibly dry, which can lead to dehydration faster than you’d think", Kirstie warns, noting that headaches, fatigue, and dry skin are all common signs that you're lacking hydration.

"The best thing you can do is drink plenty of water throughout your flight", she notes.

"Bring an empty reusable water bottle through security and fill it up at a water fountain before you board. You can even add in electrolytes, as these are a great way to top up the nutrients your body needs.”

Staying active on flights

"Sitting for long periods can make your muscles feel stiff and affect circulation", Kirstie tells us.

"Even small movements can make a big difference. When it's safe, take short walks up and down the aisle every hour or so.

"While seated, you can do simple exercises like rotating your ankles, pointing and flexing your feet, or gently raising and lowering your knees. These small actions help to keep your blood flowing and reduce stiffness upon arrival."

How to keep your post-plane skin in tip-top condition

Compact cabin air is notorious for drawing moisture from your skin, leaving it feeling tight, dehydrated, and often-times, more spot-prone than usual - not what you want when you're dreaming of that post-beach day glow.

"Your first line of defence is hydrating from within, so keep sipping on water", Kirstie says.

"You can also support your skin externally by applying hydrating products to your face during the flight to lock in moisture and provide instant refreshment.

"Don’t forget your lips, keeping them moisturised throughout the journey is essential to prevent them from becoming dry and chapped."

Hold tight - the white sand beach is within reach.

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