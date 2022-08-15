A Child Protective Services (CPS) worker was sacked from her job after allegedly telling a 14-year-old child to became a prostitute.

The anonymous former CPS employee from Texas was fired after it was alleged she repeatedly advised the girl who had run away from home.

The girl’s mother, Keisha Bazley, told FOX 26 Houston that she turned to CPS for help after her daughter started running away and getting into trouble at school.

Bazley explained that her daughter began to secretly film the CPS employee after she told her to take up prostitution multiple times.

The clip allegedly showed part of the interaction between a CPS officer and the child.

Bazley said: “My daughter told me that the worker had been telling her she should do these things, so she said she decided to video her.”

She continued: “If me, the parent, was to do something like this to my child, I would be bashed. I would be called a horrible parent. I would lose my kids.

“This should not happen to girls in their care. It should not happen. It’s unacceptable.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

CPS employee tells 14-year-old to become prostitute www.youtube.com

The CPS commissioner, Jamie Masters, reportedly travelled to meet with the family and apologise in person after Bazley lodged an official complaint.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told FOX 26: “DFPS is aware of the video and has taken action. The person in the video – who was employed as CPS support staff – was dismissed from her position August 10.

‘The safety and appropriateness with which children in care must be treated is our paramount concern. Nothing less will be tolerated.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.