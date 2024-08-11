Children in UK to be taught how to spot fake news and extremist content online

The education secretary has announced that children in UK primary and secondary schools will be taught how to spot fake news and extremist content online.

Bridget Phillipson spoke about a new review of the curriculum to include critical thinking, with the aim of defending children against damaging content.

The proposed review would see children take part in computer lessons and taught to spot fake news websites, as well as being given newspaper headlines to scrutinise in order to spot false stories.

Phillipson said the changes would help children guard against “putrid conspiracy theories”.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, Phillipson said: “It’s more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online.

“That’s why our curriculum review will develop plans to embed critical skills in lessons to arm our children against the disinformation, fake news and putrid conspiracy theories awash on social media. Our renewed curriculum will always put high and rising standards in core subjects – that’s non-negotiable.”

Phillipson added: “But alongside this we will create a broad, knowledge-rich curriculum that widens access to cultural subjects and gives pupils the knowledge and skills they need to thrive at work and throughout life.”

Misinformation spread online that the suspect in the stabbing of three young girls in Southport on July 29 was a Muslim asylum seeker in part sparked days of rioting across the UK.

Specialist officers are pursuing suspected online offenders and influencers responsible for “spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale”.

