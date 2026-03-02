Christening robe worn by 62 royal babies to go on show for first time

The late Queen’s christening gown, which was worn by 62 royal babies, is to go on display for the first time.

The 185-year-old cream silk robe will feature in the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, which opens next month.

Some 200 items from the late monarch’s fashion archive – the largest exhibition of her clothing ever staged – will be on show, charting her style across 10 decades in the centenary year of her birth.

The 185-year-old christening gown (Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2026/Royal Collection Trust/PA)

The outfit – made of cream Spitalfields silk from east London and overlaid with fine Honiton lace made in Devon – was first worn by Queen Victoria’s eldest child Princess Victoria in 1841 and was then carefully passed down and worn by consecutive generations of royal babies.

Princess Elizabeth was dressed in it for her christening in May 1926 when she was just one month old.

Other royal babies who wore the robe include Prince Charles – now the King – in 1948, and young princes William and Harry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace with their son Prince William on the day of his christening (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - PA News

Exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut said: “The christening robe was the most significant garment worn by Princess Elizabeth in her infancy and is an exceptional example of British craftsmanship – something Queen Elizabeth went on to champion throughout her life.

“As the earliest piece of clothing worn by the Queen, and by so many royal babies before and after her, it holds a special place in her wardrobe.

“We are delighted to be able to share it with as many people as possible in this centenary year.”

Textile conservationists have spent 100 hours restoring the robe ready for display.

Prince George in the replica of the robe in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - John Stillwell

Cecilia Oliver, who worked on the repairs, said: “The robe has been lovingly cared for over the generations – we even found a note on its box instructing that it be washed in natural spring water after use, which helps explain its remarkable condition despite such frequent use.

“However, after 185 years and 62 christenings, it was in need of conservation.”

The gown became fragile over time and in 2004 the late Queen commissioned her dresser Angela Kelly to make an exact replica, which has been worn at royal christenings ever since including by the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children.

Visitors will also be able to see a note handwritten by the Queen recording some of the babies who wore the robe – a tradition started by her grandmother Queen Mary.

The late Queen’s record of royal babies who wore the robe (Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2026/Royal Collection Trust/PA)

And on display will be the bonnet, silk satin shawl, sash, bows and ribbons embroidered with national emblems which were also traditionally worn for christenings.

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style is at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, from April 10 to October 18 2026.